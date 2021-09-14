-
Some state House Democrats are proposing a bill package they say would bring transformational change to policing in Michigan.Members of the Michigan…
A bipartisan effort to create standards for law enforcement training and conduct – particularly on the use of force – continues Tuesday with the goal of…
State lawmakers are clashing over legislation to restrict the use of so-called ‘No-Knock’ warrants.Police use no-knock warrants to surprise suspects. But…
A bipartisan package of police reform bills are in the state Senate. Advocates are aiming for a broader approach to major systemic failures in policing.…
Today on Stateside, a state lawmaker discusses police reform measures under consideration in the Michigan Senate. Also, a look at what’s driving the…
Two Michigan Democratic congresswomen are calling on Republicans in the U.S. Senate to take action on legislation on policing.Specifically, Representative…
Today on Stateside, we discussed how two recent Supreme Court decisions may impact cases in Michigan. Plus, last night, Lansing City Council heard public…
The Lansing city council heard more than two hours of public comment during a meeting Monday night over a proposal to cut the city’s police budget in half…
Today on Stateside, we’re checking in with the owner of a gym and personal training facility to see how he’s approaching reopening in light of an appeals…
Protests in Michigan cities are still ongoing against racial injustice and police brutality in what is becoming one of the most sustained social movements…