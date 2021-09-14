political action committee

-
The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on Political Action Committees relied on by many state lawmakers.The Michigan Campaign Finance Network reports…
-
Reporters and activists have been piecing together information on a couple of political organizations funded by Consumer's Energy. Those organizations…
-
Democrats are hoping for a “Blue Wave” in state legislative races in November. But Republicans are seeing a “green wave” of campaign donations.The…
-
Michigan’s top 150 Political Action Committees raised a record amount during the 2016 presidential election cycle.The Michigan Campaign Finance Network…
-
A federal judge says a Michigan law that takes aim at political fundraising by unions violates the constitution.The law says unions cannot use payroll…
-
A weekend of Republican partying on Mackinac Island wrapped up yesterday after 2,200 people with the time (and money) attended the Mackinac Republican…