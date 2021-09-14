-
LANSING – The terms "mental retardation" and "mentally retarded" will be removed from state laws under legislation being sent to Gov. Rick Snyder.The…
-
A new language has been discovered in a remote aboriginal community of Lajamanu in the Northern Territory of Australia.Dr. Carmel O’Shannessy, a linguist…
-
We know the importance of posture when reading one’s disposition. But how about something as subtle as finger placement?Stateside’s Cyndy Canty spoke with…
-
This week we are talking about the politics of language. In the third part of our series we examine how internet technology is being used to disseminate…
-
Today we continue our series on political language. In part one we spoke to a linguist about the power of language and the effect it has on our view of…
-
Political rhetoric can be confusing and combative. We hear lots of political phrases that we quickly find absorbed into our everyday conversations. But…