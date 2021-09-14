-
Today on Stateside, pollster Richard Czuba on how news consumers should be looking at media coverage of polls in 2018. Plus, Stateside kicks off a…
-
There seems to be growing public doubt about political polls ever since Donald Trump unexpectedly won the presidency, when many polls had him trailing…
-
Many Americans were stunned and blindsided by Donald Trump’s victory over Hillary Clinton. That’s largely because months and months of polls pointed to a…
-
There’s little more than two weeks left before the November 8 election.Recent polls have shown Democrat Hillary Clinton holding a double-digit lead in…
-
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump’s sagging poll numbers in Michigan may be behind a surprising rise in TV ad buys in one state congressional…
-
As 2015 winds down, it seems like a good time to see what Michigan voters think about a variety of issues that made headlines over this year.Michigan…
-
We asked, you answered: Honeycrisp is the best apple. If we're being real, it wasn't much of a contest. Almost 50% of you voted for the Honeycrisp in our…
-
Michigan Radio and Public Sector Consultants conducted a poll of 600 likely voters from Aug. 4-8 about how they felt financially, possible changes in…
-
Voters believe providing education for Detroit students is the state's duty, but don't think Governor Snyder's recent proposal is the way to do it,…
-
A new poll shows parents are hesitant to talk to doctors about their children’s behavioral challenges.Temper, anxiety and concentration can be major…