-
Microplastic pollution has been building up in the Great Lakes for at least four decades, but our understanding of its impact on fish and other aquatic…
-
Farms housing thousands of animals are one of several sources contaminating the Pine River and dividing a mid-Michigan community.Murray Borrello, wearing…
-
New legislation in the Michigan Senate would increase the timeframe during which legal action could be taken against polluters in Michigan.Under current…
-
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office has settled a case dealing with leaky underground fuel tanks. The state will be getting $35 million to…
-
The two dams that broke near Midland caused a massive flood that swept away bridges, roads, and damaged a lot of property. Because Midland is home to…
-
President Donald Trump is proposing a slight increase in funding for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative (GLRI). It’s a change in policy for an…
-
State House Democrats are rolling out a package of bills aimed at forcing corporate polluters to pay for cleaning up their messes.The eight bill package…
-
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy indicates there are 1.4 million homes in Michigan that are not hooked up to a sewer…
-
The condition of Michigan's groundwater is getting worse, according to a report released this week by the non-profit group FLOW, or For Love of Water. The…
-
There's a scene in the 1967 film The Graduate where a well-meaning friend of the family pulls Dustin Hoffman's character aside at his graduation party,…