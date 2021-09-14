-
Starting Monday, 15 churches in Pontiac and Southfield will offer free COVID-19 tests on a rotating basis over the next two weeks.It’s a joint effort with…
-
Amazon has purchased the site of the demolished Pontiac Silverdome with the intent to build a new fulfilment and distribution center. The company is in…
-
A Michigan lithium battery maker is rolling out its next generation battery.XALT Energy has suffered setbacks in recent years, including lost business…
-
The cities of Lincoln Park and Pontiac have both improved their finances enough to exit state oversight and return to local control, according to press…
-
The Next IdeaBudget cuts for school districts are increasingly a way of life. Often, the first things to go when money gets tight are music and art…
-
No, this isn't the beginning of an Alfred Hitchcock movie.The bats belong to the Organization for Bat Conservation's new education center, known as the…
-
A Detroit demolition company has been chosen to take down the Pontiac Silverdome.The Oakland Press reports that the Adamo Group has been given the…
-
The city of Pontiac is suing the owners of the decaying Pontiac Silverdome in suburban Detroit for violations of building, safety and zoning codes.The…
-
It’s no secret that many Michigan cities are in trouble, economically and otherwise. The drama of Detroit has played out on a national stage. The entire…
-
PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) - The Michigan Supreme Court is interested in the case of a student who was rejected for admission at a Roman Catholic school in…