The Pontiac school district is "strongly discouraging" parents from sending their children to school with homemade baked snacks or commercially packaged…
Pontiac schools are getting an emergency $10 million loan from the state to pay its employees and vendors.This is the second $10 million emergency loan…
Three of the five school districts that face more scrutiny from Michigan’s Department of Treasury have reduced their general fund deficits last school…
An audit of the Flint Community Schools has revealed that the district's deficit has risen to $21.9 million dollars. The district is searching for…
State law gives a special board up to $50 million to loan to schools in financial distress. The long-term, low-interest loans are supposed to help school…
The former emergency manager of two Michigan school districts is moving onto help Pontiac schools.Donald Weatherspoon was the emergency manager of the…
Pontiac’s Board of Education approved a consent agreement with the state, in an attempt to avoid a financial manager appointment.According to the…
Michigan jobless rate increases to 9 percent"Michigan lost a net 7,000 jobs last month to bring the state’s unemployment rate to 9 percent. This is the…
Pontiac school district leaders have seven days to decide what path they wish to follow to address the district’s financial emergency.Governor Rick Snyder…
Duggan and Napoleon lead primary raceUnofficial results from the primary elections for Detroit mayor have been released. Former Detroit Medical Center CEO…