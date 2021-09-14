-
The city of Detroit has been losing population for decades, but that could soon change.Southeast Michigan is expected to gain approximately 380,000…
-
“Our goal should be, we can reach 10 million people again.”That was Governor Snyder’s goal delivered at his 2017 State of the State speech Tuesday…
-
Remember when people used to make fun of Florida as “God’s waiting room” because of all the elderly who went there to live out the last years of their…
-
DETROIT (AP) - After years of declining population, Michigan's leading population expert says the industrial state finally seems to be on track toward…
-
Last Friday, we asked people to share a photo that represents why they stay in Michigan.So far, people have shared thousands of photos and tweets using…
-
Approximately 1.7 million Americans moved to a different state in 2012. But from where are people leaving, and where do they go?A recent infographic by…
-
Fewer immigrants are choosing to make Michigan their new home, according to figures released by the Department of Homeland Security.Last year, Michigan’s…
-
The Obama administration announced a proposal to lift the federal protection of gray wolves in 48 states. The director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife…
-
Michigan population increases for the first time in seven yearsMichigan gained population in 2012 for the first time in seven years, the Detroit News…
-
Michigan's population had never dropped until the 2010 Census.That year, Michigan was the only state to actually lose population.Today we hear news that…