postsecondary education

The Michigan Postsecondary Credential Attainment workgroup wants more people in Michigan to obtain some type of post-secondary credential by 2025.That's…
Lawmakers in Lansing are quickly wrapping up the state budget for the next fiscal year. What will the $50 billion spending plan mean for you?And, we took…
One of the biggest challenges we face as a state and as a nation is how do we keep paroled prisoners from becoming repeat offenders and winding up back…
Legislation in Michigan House could cap FOIA feesThere is new legislation up for initial hearing this week in Lansing. It is a response to local…