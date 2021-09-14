-
Republican leaders say Governor Gretchen Whitmer will have to wait for new money for roads. They say she can expect budget bills to start heading her way…
One Republican idea to help counties and larger cities in Michigan pay for local road repairs: allowing them to levy their own gas taxes and vehicle…
For the next six weeks, Toledo will be on a pothole repair blitz. The plan is to fill 50,000 potholes throughout the city. That's more than twice the…
Today on Stateside, Governor Whitmer announced a plan earlier this week to introduce a 45 cent gas tax by October 2020. Are there enough road workers to…
Governor Rick Snyder was all relentlessly positive smiles yesterday when he signed a bill adding $175 million dollars to this year’s state’s road repair…
Tire shops around the state are busy these days. Why? Blowouts due to potholes.But why are there so many potholes when we’ve been paying more in fees and…
Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller almost always calls it as she sees it. She’s deeply conservative, but mostly doesn’t let ideology…
Michigan isn’t alone in the struggle to repair crumbling roads and bridges.The American Society of Civil Engineers has given America's infrastructure a…
Heavy pothole damage is being reported on many major roads in Macomb County. Those include Garfield, Hayes, Romeo Plank, Metro Parkway, 10 Mile Road,…
One of the state’s busiest highway corridors should start getting some much-needed maintenance this week.Portions of I-696 in Macomb and Oakland counties…