DTE Energy spent a lot of time and energy restoring power after a recent series of storms knocked out power. The power company now plans to spend $70…
The Michigan Public Service Commission will hold an inquest of regulated utility companies in the wake of August storms that resulted in widespread…
Wind damage from storms Tuesday afternoon and evening have left tens of thousands of Michiganders without electricity Wednesday morning.As of 6 a.m.…
Experts around the state are considering climate change and the increasing frequency of severe weather events, and what that means for Michigan's aging…
Today on Stateside, U.S. Army veteran and West Michigan Congressman Peter Meijer talks the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. Then, history’s take…
Both DTE-Energy and Consumers Energy say it will be the end of the weekend before everyone’s power is restored.“We've restored well over 230,000 customers…
DTE Energy and Consumers Energy are both working to get power back on for about 400,000 people.DTE reports it has about 89% of power restored, but more…
Update, August 13, 2021 at 8:30 a.m.Crews are working to restore power to hundreds of thousands of Michigan residents Friday morning after major storms…
There are widespread power outages in West Michigan and the northern Lower Peninsula Wednesday morning after overnight storms produced strong…
Many Michiganders are still without power Monday.As of noon Monday, DTE Energy is reporting just under 125,000 thousand customers without electricity…