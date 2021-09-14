-
Michigan is joining nearly two dozen other states and several cities suing the Trump Administration over its decision to relax rules on fossil fuels…
The reliability of our power supply is vulnerable to climate change. But the grid can be made more adaptable.Those are the conclusions of a new study in…
The Disaster Accountability Project (DAP) released a report today revealing what they allege are inadequate emergency and evacuation plans related to…
A new study states that Michigan is one of five states that would see the most public health benefits from the EPA's proposal to reduce carbon emissions…
Consumers Energy is suspending plans to start building a $700 million power plant in Genesee County.The utility announced today it will instead buy an…
The EPA says greenhouse gases are pollution. The Supreme Court has agreed. But Michigan sued the EPA saying you can’t regulate that pollution from…
The Lansing Board of Water & Light say this new power plant will be "the first new utility power plant built in Michigan in 25 years."Following a national…
The Palisades nuclear power plant is six miles south of South Haven on the shore of Lake Michigan.The plant had five unplanned shutdowns last year. Four…
Mercury is a neurotoxin. The Environmental Protection Agency says mercury can be especially harmful for babies and kids. Mercury can affect their…
A new report from the group Environment Michigan says 115 inland lakes and rivers in the state have advisories for mercury pollution. Eating contaminated…