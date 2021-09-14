-
Most of Michigan’s public preschool teachers say they’ll leave their jobs in the next five years, or they’re thinking about it. Just 40% of the teachers…
-
High-quality early childhood education can have benefits that extend generations. That’s according to some of the latest research on the Perry Preschool…
-
A new study finds Michigan is doing well in educating very young children. But the report’s authors are concerned about the future.The National Institute…
-
Some 20 percent of preschool-age kids in this country have some type of anxiety disorder. That's according to a 2014 paper published in the Journal of…
-
In some of the poorest neighborhoods in Grand Rapids, in places inured to academic failure, children are grasping at a chance to defy the odds.So it was…
-
A new Michigan State University study finds pre-school teachers need better training in science and math.Researchers studied 67 Head Start classrooms for…
-
Michigan has made major strides when it comes to the number of kids enrolled in state-funded preschool.The state now ranks 15th in the country according…
-
A new twist in the debate about children’s vaccinations: parents really have no idea how many little kids are not fully vaccinated. That’s one finding…
-
A group of organizations in Detroit announced that today they got official word they'll be sharing around $50 million in federal funds over the course of…
-
A group of Michigan athletes and coaches is calling on state lawmakers to spend more money on early childhood education.Governor Snyder is asking for an…