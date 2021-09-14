-
A new poll by Epic MRA on behalf of the Detroit Free Press and other news media outlets across the state shows that Donald Trump has cut into Hillary…
-
A picture of Donald Trump and "Little Miss Flint" has people on the internet talking.Amariyanna Copeny, aka Little Miss Flint, and her mother Lulu…
-
A conservative group is running ads this week in Michigan and three other states asking Republican Donald Trump to withdraw from the presidential race.The…
-
In his column for The Detroit News today, Daniel Howes argues that the “presidential circus” is misreading the auto comeback in Michigan.He begins with a…
-
When Donald Trump announced his candidacy for the White House, he did it to the tune of Neil Young’s “Rockin’ in the Free World.” It didn’t take very long…
-
Candidates often publicize the amount of money they have raised by including it in press releases or newsletters. But with campaign financing often…
-
Presidential candidates keep hopping on the bandwagon. ‘Tis the season, after all.But according to a recent survey conducted by the Detroit News and…