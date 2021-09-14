-
A federal grand jury indicted state Rep. Larry Inman on charges of attempted extortion, soliciting a bribe and lying to the FBI.Inman is a Republican from…
-
After multiple attempts, Michigan’s prevailing wage law is now eliminated. The Legislature passed a voter-initiated measure today to get rid of the law.…
-
Michigan lawmakers are expected to vote this week on a proposal to repeal the state’s prevailing wage law.A 1965 law requires union-scale wages and…
-
State lawmakers can now vote to repeal Michigan's prevailing wage law. Prevailing wage requires the state pay union-scale wages on its contracts.The Board…
-
Citizen-initiated legislation to repeal Michigan's prevailing wage law will proceed after the state Supreme Court denied an appeal filed by opponents of…
-
A petition campaign to repeal wage protections for workers on government construction projects has been halted. That leaves time for the Michigan Supreme…
-
A group of unions plans to file an emergency motion this morning with the Michigan Supreme Court. The construction worker unions want to block a state…
-
A court says the Legislature gets to vote on a petition-initiated bill that would outlaw rules for how workers are paid on publicly funded…
-
Do you have a right to have your name counted when you sign a petition? Or, can it be thrown out on a technicality that has nothing to do with you?There…
-
A partisan split on a state election board has stalled a petition drive to outlaw prevailing wage rules in Michigan. Rules adopted by the state and many…