If you’re an e-book fan, you should check your online accounts for new credits this week: Apple might owe you a refund as part of a price-fixing…
WASHINGTON (AP) - A price-fixing investigation into the auto parts industry has mushroomed into the Justice Department's largest criminal antitrust probe…
Snyder wrapping up in Asia, highlights mining in the U.P. as one business opportunityGovernor Rick Snyder is wrapping up his trip in Asia with a visit to…
Five Detroit area gasoline station owners have been charged with price fixing. The five gas stations are located in Madison Heights and are within 2 miles…