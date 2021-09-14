-
Governor Snyder called for it last January during his first State of the State address, the law passed the legislature, and now it's in effect.Individual…
-
Governor Snyder says he expects consumers will benefit from lower prices and better service now that retailers do not have to assign workers to put price…
-
Governor Rick Snyder is scheduled to sign a bill today that will repeal the state law that requires price tags on most retail items.The Governor first…
-
Michigan has the strictest retail pricing law in the nation. But now the state is poised to repeal the law that requires individual price tags on…