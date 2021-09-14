-
A former Catholic priest has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor after a Detroit-area jury said it was having trouble reaching a unanimous verdict in his…
-
A sixth priest was arrested on Monday morning by special agents from Attorney General Dana Nessel's office as part of Nessel's ongoing investigation into…
-
Published reports claim a police investigation into allegations of sexual abuse by priests turned up a file labelled "victim list" during a raid on…
-
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced today 21 counts of criminal sexual conduct against five men following a clergy abuse investigation. Four…
-
Saginaw county prosecutors say the prospect of audio recordings of himself being played in open court prompted a Catholic priest to plead no contest in a…
-
-
The Michigan Attorney General’s office is investigating the state’s Catholic priests. A response to a Freedom of Information Act request says the AG’s…
-
The Diocese of Saginaw is bringing in a retiring Michigan Appeals Court judge to be part of the church’s internal investigations into sexual abuse…
-
Father Robert DeLand was the priest entrusted with recruiting and guiding young men thinking of becoming Catholic priests. He was also the pastor of a…
-
A priest in the Catholic Diocese of Saginaw has been arrested for a second time on sexual assault charges.Father Robert Deland was arrested for the first…