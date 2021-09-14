primary 2012

-
When I voted on Tuesday, there were several things I needed to know. The toughest thing was figuring out who to vote for among all of the candidates for…
Every Thursday, Michigan Radio's Jennifer White talks Michigan politics with Susan Demas, Political Analyst for Michigan Information and Research Service,…
Unless something very unusual happens, the winner of Tuesday night’s 14th district Democratic primary will easily win the November election.And it appears…
State Representative Roy Schmidt has won in the 76th District State House GOP primary over write-in candidate Bing Goei.Goei entered the race a few weeks…
Reports show that Representative Mike Rogers (R-Brighton) has won decisively in the GOP primary, closing out with a whopping 86 percent of votes…
The Detroit Institute of Arts millage easily passed in Oakland and Wayne Counties, and squeaked by in Macomb County, with a .5 percent difference once all…
As most polls predicted, incumbent Gary Peters beat out another incumbent, Hansen Clarke, in the Democratic race for the U.S. House of Representatives in…
In the 12th District U.S. House of Representatives democratic primary, incumbent John Dingell is ahead of opponent Daniel Marcin by 58 points with most of…
With more than half of the precincts reporting, incumbent congressman John Conyers (D-Detroit) has defeated four candidates to win the Democratic…
Kerry Bentivolio raced ahead of former Senator Nancy Cassis in the 11th U.S. House District Republican primary race.Cassis, a Novi-native, trailed…