Today on Stateside, an update on the latest from Lansing as state House and Senate Republicans try to undo some of Governor Whitmer's 147 line-item…
Before insurance companies, and co-pays, and filing claims, the relationship between doctors and patients was simple. Those who needed medical care would…
When you or someone in your family feels sick, chances are the first call you make is to your primary care physician.Ever since 2010, Michigan has been a…
A new report by the Citizens Research Council, a public policy research organization, shows that there is a shortage of primary-care physicians across…
Michigan Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters signed onto letters Monday to try to stop federal cuts that would hurt the state.Both senators signed…
Most Michigan patients should be able to access primary care doctors - even though the Affordable Care Act means more people are likely looking for…