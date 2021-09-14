-
Sabra Briere (D-Ward 1), Zachary Ackerman (D-Ward 2), John Eaton (D-Ward 4) and Chip Smith (D-Ward 5) won their primary election races. Currently, the…
-
What happened yesterday in Detroit was truly astounding on a number of levels. More than half of the voters ignored the fourteen mayoral candidates on the…
-
Federal health data show that where you live may determine whether you will get cancer and what type.On today’s show, we explored Michigan's cancer…
-
Tomorrow is primary election day.Detroit's primary is getting most of the attention, but there are local elections happening in many areas of the state on…
-
When it comes to economic growth and finding an economic partner, it seems Michigan and China have a serious relationship. Last year, Michigan exported…
-
Legislators working to prevent animal abuse in MichiganA bid to make Michigan the first state with an animal abuser registry has been dropped by lawmakers…
-
Tomorrow is primary election day, and if you are like most Michigan voters, I can tell you exactly how you are going to vote: You won’t.Turnout in…