Prisons are high risk settings for COVID, but Michigan isn't tracking how many guards get vaccinatedThough prisons are high risk areas for coronavirus transmission, it’s unclear how many corrections staff in Michigan have gotten the vaccine.The Michigan…
Lawmakers in Michigan's House of Representatives have introduced a package of bills designed to make changes to existing laws regarding public safety.The…
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has identified 90 cases of the new coronavirus variant at the Bellamy Creek Correctional Facility, in…
A more contagious variant of the coronavirus has been detected at the Bellamy Creek Correctional Facility, in Ionia. According to an internal Michigan…
Michigan’s declining state prison inmate population is prompting state corrections officials to shut down a re-entry facility in Detroit.The Detroit…
In March of 2019, Daqwan Fistrunk opened up The Green Mile Grille in Detroit. Prior to starting the restaurant, Fistrunk spent seven years in prison,…
Today on Stateside, how a Detroit restaurateur went from prisoner to proprietor with help from a prison food program. Plus, a film critic discusses the…
Corrections officers at Gus Harrison Correctional Facility in Adrian are mourning the death of one of their own from COVID-19.Randy Rumler worked at the…
On a weekday in September, well before sunrise, I arrived at the Women's Huron Valley Correctional Facility in Ypsilanti with Michigan Radio Morning Edition producer Lauren Talley and intern Katie Raymond.
More than 40% of the prisoners at Lakeland Correctional Facility are lifers. But not every life sentence is the same.We’ve reported a lot on the lifers…