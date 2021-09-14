prison budget

-
Michigan is projecting a continued decrease of its prisoner population this year, and with that comes a decrease in prisons.The state House and Senate…
The Michigan Department of Corrections announced that a prison in Muskegon Heights will close in March.Nearly 175 people work at the West Shoreline…
A Senate subcommittee has passed a budget cutting the Department of Corrections' budget by $40 million. The department says that would mean cutting jobs…
A battle is heating up in Lansing over the state’s corrections budget.Republican Senator John Proos’ subcommittee on corrections passed a budget that cuts…
Republican State Senator John Proos says Governor Rick Snyder's proposed budget has some misguided priorities.He says the budget allocates $100 more per…