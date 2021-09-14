-
An effective food system in the state’s prisons should go beyond just feeding prisoners. That’s the message of some lawmakers in the state Senate.The…
-
It looks like Wayne County may finally have a solution for its long-stalled jail project. The county has reached a tentative agreement with Dan Gilbert's…
-
A former prison food services worker says he was fired because he would not serve rotten potatoes to inmates. Steve Pine worked at the Kinross…
-
State lawmakers this week will discuss outside oversight for prison food facilities.State Representative John Kivela, D-Marquette, wants local health…
-
Michigan AFSCME Council 25 says it will challenge the state's new prison food contract with Trinity Services Group.The state announced the deal with the…
-
After 19 months of maggoty food, traces of rodents, workers engaging in sex acts with inmates, and much more, the state of Michigan today has terminated…
-
Republican and Democratic lawmakers at the state Capitol say it’s time for prison kitchens to be inspected by local health agencies. That’s after the most…
-
A handful of former inmates at the Kent County jail are suing the sheriff and food service provider Aramark.The case stems from a food-borne illness. One…
-
Aramark Correctional Services, the private company that provides food to Michigan prisons, is in trouble again.Inmates at the Charles Egeler Reception &…