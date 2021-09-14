-
This week, Michigan State University denied a request from a white supremacist group to rent space on campus. The university said it denied the request…
You might think of Heidi Washington as the chief of 40,000 people scattered across the state in 30 different camps. Except she has much more power over…
The state Senate has adopted a criminal justice overhaul that aims to improve public safety by sending fewer people to prison. The 21 bills passed with…
Governor Snyder has signed into law legislation compensating people who’ve been wrongfully imprisoned.Under the “Wrongful Imprisonment Compensation Act,”…
A settlement has been reached in a federal lawsuit against Genesee County and several sheriff's deputies in the death of a Flint woman.The lawsuit claims…
State lawmakers this week will discuss outside oversight for prison food facilities.State Representative John Kivela, D-Marquette, wants local health…
The Michigan appeals court has ruled in favor of the state and dismissed a major class-action lawsuit by young prisoners who said guards failed to stop…
Michigan AFSCME Council 25 says it will challenge the state's new prison food contract with Trinity Services Group.The state announced the deal with the…
This week in Michigan Politics, political analyst Jack Lessenberry talks about a new law affecting school districts in trouble, college tuition hikes, a…
How much does crime really cost? Millions of dollars per day and billions per year. The high cost has jail and prison administrators seeking ways to ease…