Michigan voters could decide whether to include an electronic privacy guarantee in the state constitution. A state lawmaker formally proposed the…
Magazine subscribers in Michigan have agreed to settle a privacy lawsuit against Hearst Communications.The subscribers say Hearst sold their personal…
This week’s political roundup examines two instances of government trying to restrict access to information. Ken Sikkema, Senior Policy Fellow at Public…
The Michigan Supreme Court is hearing arguments in an unusual case involving a hospital, privacy and a personal protection order.Tammy McNeil-Marks was…
Michigan state police have been using cell phone tracking devices for nearly ten years.That’s according to documents the American Civil Liberties Union…
A dusty old Facebook hoax that was debunked years ago has flared up again being passed from friend to friend like a bad cold.It's the "Facebook privacy…
It’s been almost a decade since Facebook was opened to the general public.Many initially saw it as a ripoff of then-powerhouse social networking platform…
A state House bill would change the Michigan Constitution to require all university board meetings be open to the public.Right now, the constitution says…
The bill, if passed, would require cell phone carriers in Michigan to release location information to police in the event of an emergency.In short,…
In the wake of the shooting of Michael Brown in Missouri and the death of Eric Garner in New York, there's been a national and local conversation about…