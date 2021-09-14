-
Today on Stateside, we’re joined by a medical historian to talk about the extraordinary global effort that brought us the COVID-19 vaccine in less than a…
-
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Nonpublic schools are suing after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration extended a coronavirus order that prevents in-person…
-
Many Michigan schools are open for in-person learning.But even those schools look very different from normal. There are a host of state requirements…
-
The top 1% of American households owned $25 trillion in 2016. That's nearly 30% of the nation's household wealth. And it's $7 trillion more than the…
-
The Michigan Supreme Court will decide whether it’s ever okay under the state Constitution for taxpayer dollars to support private schools.The case…
-
U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos says she hopes Michigan will allow public money to be spent on tuition for private schools in the “foreseeable…
-
Public school advocates and the ACLU of Michigan want the Michigan Supreme Court to take their case. They want the court to reverse a decision that lets…
-
The Michigan Court of Appeals will decide if the state can give money to private and parochial schools for expenses that stem from state mandates.The…
-
Attorney General Bill Schuette is being asked to decide whether a state-sponsored tax-exempt college savings plan can also be used for private K-12 school…
-
A lawsuit has been filed to challenge Michigan's ban on public aid for private schools.The ban has been in place since voters added it to the state…