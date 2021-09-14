-
Planned Parenthood has been getting some very strong pressure from pro-life supporters, including members of the state Legislature, who want to shut the…
-
As Detroit continues the process of bankruptcy, there's lots of talk about turning over a new leaf in the city, a rejuvenation. But headlines have…
-
Can art and history change the tone of the conversation in the pro-choice movement?Artist and activist Heather Ault believes they can.Heather is the…
-
It’s Thursday, the day we talk about Michigan politics with Ken Sikkema, former Senate Majority Leader and Senior Policy Fellow at Public Sector…
-
A state elections board has given the go-ahead to a petition drive that would enact a restriction on abortions.The initiative would ban abortion coverage…