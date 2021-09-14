-
Planned Parenthood has been getting some very strong pressure from pro-life supporters, including members of the state Legislature, who want to shut the…
-
Presidential hopeful Rick Santorum is finishing his last stop in West Michigan Monday evening.At a rally in Muskegon Monday afternoon Santorum mostly…
-
The newsroom 8-ball says: "Answer hazy, try again later."As we reported earlier this week, a proposal in the state legislature that would create a "Choose…
-
Last week, Michigan Radio's Zoe Clark reported on a bill introduced in the Michigan Legislature that would "create a specialty license plate to raise…
-
The Michigan Senate Transportation Committee is scheduled to review a bill today that would create a specialty license plate to raise money for the Right…