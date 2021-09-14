professional sports

-
The Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) has given the green light for some fall sports to get underway. Golf, tennis and cross country can…
-
Monday, November 20, 2017, 6:30 PM to 8:00 PMZingerman's Greyline 100 N. Ashley St., Ann Arbor, MI 48104 What happens when the controversies of politics…
-
Terrance Guido Gerin knows how to win in professional wrestling, and this November he's looking for another win.Gerin, or "Rhino" as he's called…
-
As the Olympics approached, Ann Arbor was a hive of training activity for a group of New Zealand athletes. They were drawn to the University of Michigan…
-
Michigan Radio sports commentator John U. Bacon brings us this week's sports roundup:Tigers approaching the trade deadlineThe Tigers came out of this past…
-
The state House Criminal Justice committee will consider a bill tomorrow morning that would effectively make ticket scalping legal in Michigan.Currently,…