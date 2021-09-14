-
A coalition of groups wants to close what it calls loopholes that allow lobbyists in Lansing to abuse the system.The Coalition to Close Lansing Loopholes…
-
Abortion rights advocates are questioning the intent of a bill that would allow expectant parents in Michigan to claim a child tax deduction.State Senator…
-
Activists are using this week’s 9th anniversary of the Kalamazoo River oil spill to dramatize their opposition to a proposed oil pipeline tunnel beneath…
-
Several years ago, Progress Michigan started what would become a years long court battle with then-attorney general Bill Schuette.The group accused…
-
A liberal group plans to appeal a judge’s decision dismissing its lawsuit claiming the Republican candidate for Michigan governor used his office for…
-
A progressive watchdog group says the state attorney general has misused his office for political gain – and it has the emails to prove it.Progress…
-
A small group of protesters were on hand as Vice President Mike Pence came to Michigan today. In Birmingham, the vice president attended what a spokesman…
-
A new report says contract monitors found 3,707 issues with food provider Aramark's performance from March 1, 2014 to September 12, 2014.Aramark lost its…
-
State House Speaker Jase Bolger is facing harsh criticism about his business record from a liberal advocacy group.Progress Michigan released documents…
-
Update 2:31 p.m.: A spokesperson from the Governor’s office responded via email with the following:2:06 p.m.:A handful of people gathered in Ann Arbor on…