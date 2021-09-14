-
Detroit officials are showing off progress on some of Mayor Dave Bing’s signature initiatives.Bing toured a rehabbed historic house in the city’s…
-
In an effort to lure people back to the city, Detroit officials have unrolled generous housing incentives programs for police officers and city…
-
Detroit is expanding Project 14, a housing incentive program that initially targeted police officers, to all city employees.It’s part of an effort to…
-
The Detroit program meant to lure police officers back to live in the community they serve has officially welcomed its first resident.Currently, most…
-
The city of Detroit and Bank of America have announced what both call “the start of a new partnership.” Bank of America says it will demolish 100 “vacant…
-
Detroit officials say a plan to lure police officers back to the city is being implemented and will likely expand.The city rolled out what it calls…