project green light

-
As Detroit expands its network of surveillance cameras, Detroit police are looking to expand their capability to monitor and process the footage.The…
-
Detroit’s Board of Police Commissioners opted to postone a vote on police guidelines for using facial recognition technology Thursday.Detroit already uses…
-
U.S. Reps. Rashida Tlaib and Justin Amash raised questions this week in a hearing about the use of facial recognition technology by law enforcement…
-
A proposed city ordinance looks to increase safety for Detroit businesses that serve customers after 10 p.m.City Councilman Andre Spivey wants to require…