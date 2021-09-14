-
In some schools in Michigan, being a lesbian, gay, bi-sexual, transgender, or questioning high school student is welcomed and embraced. In other schools,…
-
Ten years ago, two women from west Michigan started something called the "Best Prom Ever." They were Sparta High School special education teacher Renne…
-
In May's segment of The Living Room, Allison Downey tells the story of a high school dance she went to that ended a little differently than she expected.…
-
Democrats in the state House have introduced a range of measures addressing women's health in Michigan. We talked to a state Representative about why she…
-
I remember making little chains out of Starburst wrappers when I was a kid, but building an entire garment with them?That's what Diane McNease of…
-
It was ninth grade, back when ninth graders still stayed in junior high. I had detention. I don’t remember why. But so did the best looking girl in the…
-
Students at Mona Shores High School in Muskegon will no longer vote for a prom king or queen.Instead, they’ll vote for a gender-neutral prom court.The…