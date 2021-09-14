-
Michigan uses more propane by volume for residential purposes than any other state. Propane is about six cents a gallon higher this year than last,…
-
One of the major arguments against shutting down the Enbridge Line 5 pipeline is that it supplies propane to Michigan’s Upper Peninsula and the northern…
-
According to an independent report released Friday morning by the National Wildlife Federation, the Upper Peninsula does not need to use Enbridge’s Line 5…
-
Propane prices in the U.S. are at a 13-year low. So, state officials and propane suppliers are urging residents who use propane to heat their homes to…
-
Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette reached a $100,000 agreement with Ferrellgas, and is suing AmeriGas for alleged price gouging last winter.As…
-
A small Michigan company has a big goal: to retrofit thousands of cars a year to run on propane.Albert Venezio is the Chairman of Icom North America based…
-
It’s warm today, but state officials are urging Michiganders who use propane to heat their homes and businesses to act now and fill their tanks.In…
-
EVART, Mich. (AP) - State emergency officials say they are working to remove dozens of propane tanks floating in the Muskegon River as part of…
-
There’s an old joke that says Republicans are the party in favor of local control, except when they aren’t, which is to say when local governments do…
-
In This Week in Michigan Politics, Jack Lessenberry and Christina Shockley discuss the financial emergency in Royal Oak Township, the approval of PTSD for…