Today on Stateside, a law professor discusses what can be done to remedy the burden of property tax foreclosures in Detroit. Also, a young poet shares how…
The Michigan Supreme Court says local governments can't keep surplus cash from the sale of tax-foreclosed properties. It's a groundbreaking decision that…
Stateside: Banking for marijuana industry; sorting invasive and native fish; tax foreclosure lawsuitToday on Stateside, a lack of legal banking options in the marijuana industry means that many businesses are operating solely in cash—creating significant…
A case before the Michigan Supreme Court asks this question: How much can the government take from you if you don’t pay your property taxes?Right now, the…
Today on Stateside, an investigation finds the city Detroit overcharged tens of thousands of homeowners for property taxes. What recourse is there for…
Oral arguments will take place Thursday in the Michigan Supreme Court in a lawsuit challenging Michigan's property tax foreclosure law.The case is about…
Detroit and Wayne County officials say a new program could help keep thousands of the lowest-income homeowners in their homes and out of tax…
Some low-income Detroiters with property tax debt should soon get a chance to get that debt wiped out, thanks to a new program from the Wayne County Land…
Wayne County will foreclose on fewer Detroit homes this year for the fourth straight year, according to numbers the Wayne County Treasurer’s Office…
Can a county government seize a home for back taxes, sell it for price that exceeds the tax debt, and pocket the profits?That issue is at the heart of the…