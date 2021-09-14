-
A federal judge dismissed a class action lawsuit against the city of Detroit, Wayne County, and the state of Michigan over inflated property tax…
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said on Monday that he’s confident the city can beat COVID-19 with focused testing and other precautionary measures.Detroit has…
Federal workers who live in Wayne County can get help with their delinquent property taxes.The Wayne County Treasurer's office is offering extensions to…
Leaders in Monroe County say what they thought was a negotiation with DTE Energy over a property tax reduction turned out to be anything but.Without…
Michiganders struggling to pay their property taxes, home mortgage, or condo fees can get help from the state, but for not much longer.Nearly 35,000…
A judge has suspended property tax bills at dozens of homes near Detroit in the latest round of a decades-old lawsuit over the destruction of black…
The city of Escanaba is taking on big box stores in the Michigan Supreme Court. The city says the home improvement store Menards is dodging taxes.It’s…
These are trying times for cities in Michigan, thanks in large part to big cuts in state revenue sharing and real estate values that cratered during the…
Some breaks for Michigan homeowners struggling to pay property taxes have expired.Governor Snyder signed laws in 2015 that reduced interest and other…
Local governments are cheering a state Court of Appeals decision that could mean millions of dollars in property taxes. Big box retailers like Lowes,…