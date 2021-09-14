Proposal 4

-
There’s a debate in Michigan over whether people who provide in-home help to those with disabilities and some elderly should be guaranteed the right to…
-
Michigan voters face six questions on November’s ballot. And those questions can be very confusing. Today, we look at two proposals that focus on…
-
Michigan voters have plenty of homework to do before election day. One of the more complicated of the five proposed amendments to the Michigan…
-
Under the federally-funded Home Help Services Program, qualifying elderly or disabled residents of Michigan are eligible to receive in-home assistance…
-
Michigan voters next month are going to be asked to decide the fate of five proposed amendments to the state constitution, plus whether they want to keep…
-
The non-partisan, independent Citizens Research Council has been busy analyzing the six ballot proposals facing Michigan voters.Today at 2 p.m., they're…
-
Political scientists generally agree that the United States Constitution is one of the most amazing documents in history.It was written 225 years ago, to…