-
There’s a lot of arguing lately about building a new bridge to Canada.But this week, one Michigan community is celebrating a milestone for its…
-
A giant tour bus outside the Grand Rapids hotel where Governor Rick Snyder spoke Monday says it all – vote yes on prop one and no on the rest.Snyder, some…
-
This week Christina Shockley and Jack Lessenberry talked about Proposal 6, how a new report indicates that the Michigan Merit Curriculum that was…
-
You might say there was more than usual going on last night. There was the last game of the National League baseball playoffs, in which San Francisco…
-
Michigan curriculum has disappointing results"An effort to improve Michigan’s high school academic standards appears to be having a disappointing result.…
-
Snyder holds town hall meeting on Prop 6 today"Governor Snyder will hold a town hall meeting with members of the Canada-United States Business Association…
-
Senate Fiscal Agency says Prop 6 will cost taxpayers"A ballot proposal meant to stall a new international bridge in Detroit could cost Michigan taxpayers…
-
As you probably know, a Titanic battle has been going on for years now over whether to build a new bridge over the Detroit River.On one side is Governor…
-
Proposal 6 was introduced by the owner of Detroit's Ambassador Bridge as a direct reply to the proposed New International Trade Crossing (NITC).The new…
-
There’s one thing that the vast majority of mainstream Republicans and Democrats agree on—Governor Rick Snyder, the man he defeated, Lansing Mayor Virg…