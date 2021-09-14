proposal A

-
The Michigan Senate has approved a plan to give local tax dollars to charter schools. It would require any millage for intermediate school districts to be…
Enrollment in Michigan K -12 schools will likely fall more than 9 percent by the year 2025, compared to the year 2013, according to the National Center…
It used to be property taxes skyrocketed when home values went up. Sometimes tax bills increased by double digit percentages in a single year.Voters fixed…
Residents of Wayne, a small community about 25 miles west of Detroit, will see a public safety millage question on their Tuesday primary ballots.It’s a…
These are trying times for cities in Michigan, thanks in large part to big cuts in state revenue sharing and real estate values that cratered during the…
This week a small school district in southwest Michigan laid off all but four employees because of major budget problems. 122 students at Galien Township…