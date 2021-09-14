-
Former Ingham County prosecutor Stuart Dunnings will spend a year in jail for misconduct in office and engaging the services of a prostitute.He was…
-
It's known as the world's oldest profession, but make no mistake: Some 80% of all sales of sex happen online.That figure comes from a first-of-its-kind…
-
Jonathan Pommerville and Lisa Thompson live in Detroit’s Brightmoor neighborhood. While they view their street as home, others view it as an off-the-radar…
-
It’s hard not to picture the movie Taken when someone says “human trafficking” – the women lured into a Frenchman’s car and Liam Neeson’s ensuing action…
-
When Ingham County Prosecutor Stuart Dunnings III was charged with a wide range of prostitution-related crimes, it managed to refocus attention on sex…
-
“Disheartening,” says Michigan’s attorney general.“A betrayal,” says the Ingham County sheriff.They are talking about a laundry list of criminal charges…
-
The Flint Police Department is using a new tool to crack down on prostitution: Facebook. The department plans to post the photos of people arrested on…
-
Governor Rick Snyder has approved new laws to make it easier to prosecute pimps and human traffickers. The legislation is supposed to protect victims of…
-
There are dozens of bills before the Michigan Legislature dealing with human trafficking. Another 23 bills were unveiled today as part of a package…