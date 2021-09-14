-
Detroit Police Chief James Craig is defending officers’ use of force to break up a protest on Saturday night.Officers used batons, gas, and other…
-
Protesters who have taken to Detroit’s streets in the weeks since George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police say Detroit police have…
-
Tuesday's rally to inform protesters about what happened in a meeting with Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan got off to a rocky start.Joanna Underwood, an…
-
Hundreds of people marched through the streets of the Grosse Pointe communities on Friday to protest police brutality and racial injustice.The peaceful…
-
Today on Stateside, one sheriff shares what his department has learned about its own biases and discusses if proposed reforms for police departments are…
-
Protestors in Detroit got what they wanted Wednesday night when they were allowed to keep demonstrating past the city’s temporary 8 p.m. curfew, with the…
-
Day five of George Floyd protests in Detroit ended with a mass arrest of protesters.In the week since Floyd died, as a Minneapolis police officer kneeled…
-
Stateside: First steps in reopening; economic cost of shutdown; protest organizers in GR and DetroitToday on Stateside, we spoke with activists who organized some of this week's protests in Detroit and Grand Rapids. Plus, Governor Whitmer rolled back…
-
Hundreds of protesters, many of them students and young people, came out to at least two separate marches in Ann Arbor on Tuesday, marking more than a…
-
Kalamazoo officials have imposed a 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew this evening after violence flared Monday night. Vandals broke windows and started fires.…