This summer, people in Chelsea joined those around the state and the country to protest against racism and police brutality, following the death of George…
The summer of 2020 was marked by protests for racial justice following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers.Residents of…
The city of Detroit will dismiss most misdemeanor citations issued last spring during several days of protests against police brutality following the…
Governor Gretchen Whitmer has activated Michigan National Guard units ahead of protests expected Sunday at the state Capitol.The coordinated law…
The Michigan State Police says it is working to improve transparency, racial equity, and its relationship with the public, with three new actions. The…
Southeast Michigan – specifically cities like Hamtramck and Dearborn – is known as a hub of Arab American culture. But that group is not a monolith.…
The sports world almost stopped on a dime as NBA teams, and even some baseball teams, followed the lead of the Milwaukee Bucks and declined to play in…
Stateside: Protesters clash with DPD; immigrant experiences; investigation into John James’ businessToday on Stateside, protests in Detroit over police brutality have been peaceful for weeks. That changed this past Sunday when police arrested protesters.…
The City of Harper Woods has fired two police officers because they allegedly changed a police report connected with the death of a Black woman held in…
President Trump says he’s preparing to send federal agents to Detroit. Earlier this month, the president sent federal agents to Portland, Oregon, to deal…