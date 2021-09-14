-
Roy Roberts, the state-appointed emergency financial manager for Detroit Public Schools, will keep his job after the Michigan Supreme Court rejected a…
-
The state House has approved a measure that would replace the emergency manager law that voters rejected last month.Supporters of the measure say it gives…
-
A new emergency manager bill advances to the House floor after a partisan vote passed the legislation through the House Local, Intergovernmental and…
-
In November, Michigan voters will decide the fate of Public Act 4 of 2011 (PA 4)—the controversial emergency manager law.PA 4 is the latest of three…
-
Detroit police officers have won a day in court—and the temporary suspension of new contract terms that were set to go into effect in the coming week.The…
-
Public employee union leaders are ecstatic that a referendum challenging the state’s emergency manager law will be on the November ballot.They’ve fiercely…
-
Supporters of a referendum to overturn Michigan’s emergency manager law want to make sure that question is on the November ballot.They filed an emergency…
-
Some voting rights advocates say Michigan’s emergency manager law represents “the death of democracy” in the state.So they symbolically laid democracy to…
-
The Michigan Board of State Canvassers deadlocked 2-2 along party lines this morning on whether to allow a challenge to the state's emergency manager law…
-
Every Thursday we take a look at Michigan politics with Susan Demas, political analyst for Michigan Information and Research Service, and Ken Sikkema,…