public corruption

-
Detroit City Council member Gabe Leland was indicted on bribery-related charges Thursday.A federal grand jury indicted Leland on two counts of bribery,…
-
A man who built a towing empire in Metro Detroit is now serving time in prison.A federal judge sentenced Gasper Fiore to 21 months Thursday.He's among the…
-
Troy’s former city manager is in major trouble again – this time, on federal bribery charges.Brian Kischnick, 50, was charged in a criminal information.…
-
A former Detroit Police Department Deputy Chief and legal advisor today pleaded guilty to accepting bribe money from the owner of a towing company.Celia…
-
The former head of a garbage hauling company pleaded guilty Thursday to playing a central role in Macomb County’s widespread corruption scandal.Chuck…
-
The federal investigation into corruption in Macomb county continues as a New Haven village trustee and a former village trustee are charged with…
-
FBI agents have made another arrest in an ongoing investigation into widespread corruption in Macomb County.Chesterfield Township Supervisor Michael…
-
A grand jury has indicted a metro Detroit official for allegedly taking thousands of dollars in bribes from two companies, and from an undercover FBI…
-
An FBI probe into Macomb County municipal corruption has netted another local elected official, and forced a major garbage company founder to…
-
An elected official from suburban Detroit faces a federal bribery charge, in what is apparently the first prosecution to emerge from a “long-running”…