public employees

In today's top story in the New York Times, "officials from several states" described potential consequences should our representatives in Congress fail…
There’s legislation pending in Lansing that would allow voters to amend local charters to cap public employee compensation and benefits.Courts have held…
Nobody thought fixing Detroit’s debt woes was gonna be easy.But these days, it might be especially painful for city workers and their families.Some 2,000…
Update 12:16 p.m.During a press conference this morning, Michigan Gov. Snyder dramatically changed course on 'right-to-work' legislation in Michigan.He…
The first day of classes was also the day Governor Rick Snyder made some big changes to how teachers and other public school employees will save for…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - The Michigan Court of Appeals has ruled unconstitutional a state law forcing school employees to pay 3 percent of their salary…
Midwest states are changing their relationships with unions.Last week, Indiana became the first in the region to become a right to work state.Last year,…
The city of Inkster, Mich., has just laid off 20 percent of its police force in an effort to make ends meet. The cutbacks illustrate a larger paradox currently at work in the labor market: While the private sector is slowly adding jobs, the public sector continues to shed them.
Update 3:12 p.m.Governor Rick Snyder has decided not to send out 30-day layoff notices to thousands of state workers while contract bargaining…
http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/michigan/local-michigan-983433.mp3As you may know by now, the Michigan Legislature passed a bill…