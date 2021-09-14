public opinion

-
The biggest inland oil spill in U.S. history happened right here in Michigan. Now that five years have passed, we checked in with people who were affected…
-
New posters in downtown Ann Arbor businesses will ask visitors to stop giving money to panhandlers. The effort by the mayor's office and businesses asks…
-
The number of Americans who believe in global warming is once again on the rise, moving from 58 percent in 2010 to 62 percent last year.That's according…
-
Residents in Manistee and Benzie counties are receiving surveys in the mail this week. The survey will ask questions about wind energy.Christie Manning is…
-
For the past decade, researchers have been studying what Americans believe about climate change.For several years, more and more of the public has agreed…