Voters in Flint and Lansing approved renewals of their public safety millages.Flint police chief Tim Johnson says renewing the millage will help expand…
Next week, people in Flint, Lansing and Royal Oak will vote on renewing public safety millages.Flint police officers are spending their off-duty hours…
Lansing officials are stepping up efforts to pass a renewal of the capital city’s public safety millage in next month’s election.The millage was first…
Lansing residents will decide in November if they want to renew a public safety and road millage.The Lansing City Council approved putting the millage…
The city of Flint will not be getting a major federal grant that would have paid to keep many city firefighters on the job.The Federal Emergency…
66 people were murdered in Flint in 2012. That ties a record homicide rate set two years ago.Flint’s political, religious and civic leaders have been…
Flint’s Emergency Financial Manager says his job hasn’t changed, despite Tuesday’s vote to repeal Michigan’s controversial Emergency Manager law.Flint…
The Detroit City Council has rejected an effort to put a public safety millage on the November ballot.The Detroit Police Department pushed hard for the…
Mayor Virg Bernero today vetoed a portion of the city budget plan approved by the Lansing City Council Monday night. The city council now has two weeks to…
Lansing’s mayor is scrapping plans to build a new police headquarters, at least for now.Mayor Virg Bernero included more than $400,000 in his budget…