-
Today on Stateside, another attempt by the RTA to bring coordinated mass transit to Southeast Michigan. Plus, the Detroit Police Department’s attempts to…
-
A Michigan taxpayer group has filed for a recount of a bus tax proposal in Macomb County. This month voters narrowly renewed a millage to help fund the…
-
The Regional Transit Authority of Southeast Michigan is expected to make a final decision Thursday on whether it will let residents vote on the latest…
-
The counties in Southeast Michigan cannot agree on a regional transportation plan. Regional unity, as is well known, is an uphill struggle in the state.A…
-
Michigan Radio’s Issues & Ale team hit the road again Wednesday night. This time, they stopped at Fillmore 13 Brewery in Pontiac to talk about the future…
-
Two years ago, southeast Michigan voted down what I think may have been the region’s best chance at a sensible and affordable regional transit service.Had…
-
After a year of constant problems, the shiny electric streetcar that hums down Detroit’s main thoroughfare has proven more troubled than trusty.The QLine,…
-
This week, public transit officials from Michigan and across the country will be in Washington D.C. to lobby for more public transportation funding.There…
-
As the old saying goes: “If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again.”That applied today as Wayne County Executive Warren Evans went to the Regional…
-
Once a week, the new mayor of Toledo gets to work by hopping a city bus. Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz has promised to take a Toledo Area Regional Transit…