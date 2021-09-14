-
Tiffany Tuttle has been called a combination of Sarah Silverman and Don Rickles – which she takes as a big compliment. The clinical psychologist just…
-
Sadly, posting a photo or video from your smartphone onto Facebook or Twitter seems to have supplanted the good old postcard.But there is a rich history…
-
A Michigan book publisher is using social media to update a popular 19th century publishing method made famous by Charles Dickens.The University of…
-
Borders Books’ successful trip through bankruptcy is contingent on deals with publishers. Borders filed for bankruptcy protection Wednesday. Court…
-
Independent bookstore owners are not sure whether Borders Books expected bankruptcy filing this week will be good news for their businesses. Analysts…
-
With the impending bankruptcy of Borders Group Inc., we thought we'd give you a quick explanation of the two types of options facing the company.Chapter 7…
-
Borders Books is expected to begin its next chapter this week. The Ann Arbor based bookseller is expected to file for bankruptcy protection Monday or…
-
Ann Arbor-based Borders Books announced Sunday that it would be delaying January payments to its landlords, vendors and others. Borders also delayed…
-
The headlines for the Michigan-based Borders Group Inc. have not been good lately:Stopped Shipments a Death Knell for Borders?Borders' books shows more…